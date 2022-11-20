Betel nut prices go up at Lalmohan



The photo shows two labourers sorting betel nut in Lalmohan Upazila. photo: observer

The price hike of betel nuts has been due to increasing demand.

Per kilogram de-scaled betel nut is selling at Tk 250-350 in the upazila bazaars while ripe betel nuts at Tk 500-600 per 80 gonda (320 pieces).

Betel nuts of Lalmohan are not only favourite in the country but also favourite abroad for good taste and quality.

Betel nut traders of Romaganj Union Md Yusuf and Noore Alam said, this year betel nuts appeared thinly in trees; that is why both price and demand are the high.

"We are used to sell betel nuts after purchasing from village haats and bazaars every year," they further said.

Wholesaler in Lalmohan town Haji Monir Miji said, "We are selling betel nuts to big traders of Dhaka and other districts over mobile phone. After processing they are exporting betel nits to foreign countries."

Betel nut orchard owners Md Babul Mia, Md Bashir Ullah, and Abdul Barek of Romaganj, Dhaligouranagar and Char Bhuta unions said, there are betel nut orchards in most houses in these areas; betel nuts grow without any rearing.

It is possible to earn Tk 50,000 to 1 lakh per family by selling betel nuts yearly, they added.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of Lalmohan Upazila Abdur Rob Molla said, there are betel nut orchards on 1,135 hectares of land in the upazila; if good saplings are planted, betel nuts start appearing within few years; orchard owners get opportunity of extra earnings.

Betel nut demand is increasing day by day, he added.

If anyone is interested in cultivating betel nuts, he will be assisted, the official added.











LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Nov 19: Betel nuts are selling at higher prices in Lalmohan Upazila of the district due to less production.The price hike of betel nuts has been due to increasing demand.Per kilogram de-scaled betel nut is selling at Tk 250-350 in the upazila bazaars while ripe betel nuts at Tk 500-600 per 80 gonda (320 pieces).Betel nuts of Lalmohan are not only favourite in the country but also favourite abroad for good taste and quality.Betel nut traders of Romaganj Union Md Yusuf and Noore Alam said, this year betel nuts appeared thinly in trees; that is why both price and demand are the high."We are used to sell betel nuts after purchasing from village haats and bazaars every year," they further said.Wholesaler in Lalmohan town Haji Monir Miji said, "We are selling betel nuts to big traders of Dhaka and other districts over mobile phone. After processing they are exporting betel nits to foreign countries."Betel nut orchard owners Md Babul Mia, Md Bashir Ullah, and Abdul Barek of Romaganj, Dhaligouranagar and Char Bhuta unions said, there are betel nut orchards in most houses in these areas; betel nuts grow without any rearing.It is possible to earn Tk 50,000 to 1 lakh per family by selling betel nuts yearly, they added.Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of Lalmohan Upazila Abdur Rob Molla said, there are betel nut orchards on 1,135 hectares of land in the upazila; if good saplings are planted, betel nuts start appearing within few years; orchard owners get opportunity of extra earnings.Betel nut demand is increasing day by day, he added.If anyone is interested in cultivating betel nuts, he will be assisted, the official added.