Climate fund breakthrough offers 'hope' at UN COP27 talks

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Nov 19: COP27 host Egypt scrambled to salvage UN climate talks Saturday with the European Union signalling a breakthrough over the contentious issue of "loss and damage" funding for climate vulnerable nations.

Nearly 200 countries' representatives have gathered at the COP27 in Egypt for two weeks with the aim of driving forward action to fight climate change as the world faces a worsening onslaught of weather extremes.

But the talks stalled over the terms under which wealthy polluters provide "loss and damage" funding for countries wracked by climate disasters, as well as over ratcheting up ambition in tackling global warming.

After the European Union roundly rejected a document shown by Egypt overnight, a source from the bloc said at least the loss and damage issue was "agreed" as far as it was concerned.

A European source confirmed "a deal has been reached on loss and damage which targets the fund to vulnerable countries".

A draft document on creating a specific loss and damage fund was published by the Egyptian presidency on Saturday.

It takes some language from three earlier proposals -- from the EU, Britain and the G77 and China bloc of 134 developing nations -- and appears to kick some of the thornier issues, particularly over the sources of funding, into next year.

"The draft decision on loss and damage finance offers hope to the vulnerable people that they will get help to recover from climate disasters and rebuild their lives," said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

Earlier, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said the EU would "rather have no result than a bad result" and was willing to walk out of the negotiations altogether.

The EU wants COP27 to have strong language on cutting emissions and to reaffirm the aspirational goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

Scientists say this is a far safer guardrail against catastrophic climate impacts, with the world currently far off track and heading for around 2.5C of warming under current commitments and plans.

"We are not here to produce papers, but to keep the 1.5C target alive," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The Egyptian COP27 presidency also released a new draft final statement that states the need to accelerate "efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies". -AFP











