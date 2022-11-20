Video
Tehran says world must condemn 'terrorist' violence in Iran

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

TEHRAN, Nov 19: Iran on Saturday criticised the international community's "silence" towards acts of violence in the country during protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody.
The Islamic republic has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's dress rules for women.
It has accused its foreign foes, including Britain, Israel and the United States, of fomenting the unrest.
On Saturday Iran's foreign ministry hit out at the "deliberate silence of foreign promoters of chaos and violence in Iran in the face of... terrorist operations in several Iranian cities".
"It is the duty of the international community and international assemblies to condemn the recent terrorist acts in Iran and not to provide a safe haven for extremists," it said in a statement.
On Wednesday, 10 people including a woman, two children and a security officer were killed in two separate attacks in the cities of Izeh and Isfahan, according to state media and a hospital source.
Two members of Iran's pro-government Basij paramilitary force were stabbed to death in the northeastern city of Mashhad while trying to intervene against "rioters", according to state news agency IRNA.
A suspect has been arrested, the judiciary's website announced.    -AFP









