Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:50 AM
US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BANGKOK, Nov 19: The United States will help Thailand develop nuclear power through a new class of small reactors, part of a programme aimed at fighting climate change, Vice President Kamala Harris announced on a visit Saturday.
The White House said the assistance was part of its Net Zero World Initiative, a project launched at last year's Glasgow climate summit in which the US partners with the private sector and philanthropists to promote clean energy.
Thailand does not have nuclear power, with the public mood on the issue souring after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan.
The White House said it would offer technical assistance to the Southeast Asian country to deploy the developing technology of small modular reactors, which are factory-built and portable. Such reactors are generally considered safer as they do not need human intervention to shut down in emergencies.
"We really look forward to working with Thailand to take advantage of the benefits of small modular reactors and reliable clean energy sources," said a senior US official travelling with Harris, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A White House statement said that US experts would work with Thailand on deploying the reactors, which will have the "highest standards of safety, security and nonproliferation" and boast a smaller land footprint than alternatives.    -AFP



