Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade



Secretary General of Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo (front row-2nd L), Tunisia's President Kais Saied (C), France's President Emmanuel Macron (2nd R), Ivory Coast's President Alassane Dramane Ouattara (R), Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd row-C), President of the European Council Charles Michel (2nd row-2nd R) and other officials from Francophone countries pose for a group picture during the 18th Francophone countries Summit in Djerba on November 19. The world's French-speaking countries gathered in Tunisia for talks focused on economic cooperation, more than a year after President Kais Saied began an internationally criticised power grab. photo : AFP

BANGKOK, Nov 19: Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region's economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday.Host Thailand garnered a diplomatic coup in managing to bridge divisions among the 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum by saying that most members had condemned the war. Russia is an APEC member, as is China, which generally has refrained from criticizing Moscow.The declaration issued by APEC leaders acknowledged differing views on the war and said the forum, which is devoted largely to promoting trade and closer economic ties, was not a venue for resolving such conflicts. But it noted that the conflict and other security issues "can have significant consequences for the global economy." -AP