Sunday, 20 November, 2022
Kim's daughter reveal shows dynastic dream for N Korea: Analysts

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

This picture taken on November 18 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 19 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) walking with his daughter as he inspects a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "Hwasong Gun 17", at Pyongyang International Airport. photo : AFP

SEOUL, Nov 19: Kim Jong Un unveiled the fourth generation of his ruling family Saturday, appearing in photographs with his daughter for the first time ever, giving analysts a clear indication of his dynastic vision for North Korea.
State media has never mentioned Kim's children -- the regime has not even officially confirmed they exist -- but on Saturday, KCNA reported that Kim, "together with his beloved daughter and wife", oversaw the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Pictures showed a beaming Kim holding hands with an adoring girl in a white puffer jacket and red shoes, walking in front of a giant black-and-white missile and appearing to celebrate a successful test.
Kim -- the grandson of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung and the third generation of the Kim family to lead the country -- married his wife Ri Sol Ju, in 2009, according to Seoul's spy agency.
She gave birth to their first child the following year, with their second and third born in 2013 and 2017, the agency has said. The only previous confirmation of the children's existence had come from former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who made a quixotic visit to the North in 2013 and claimed he'd met a baby daughter of Kim's called Ju Ae.
The North Korean leader was "a good dad", Rodman said at the time.
The daughter revealed in the photographs is presumed to be Ju Ae -- likely Kim's second child, Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute in South Korea told AFP, adding that she was the equivalent of a North Korean "princess".
Now that her identity has been revealed, she will likely be able to participate in state affairs, he said, adding her appearance with her father could even indicate she was his anointed successor.
Kim Jong Un's own father, Kim Jong Il, selected him to be his successor over his elder children because he most resembled him, Cheong said.
"Kim Jong Un may want to do the same with this particular daughter. Perhaps she has the qualities that Kim thinks are a lot like his," he said, adding if she continued to accompany her father to important events it would be an indication this was    the case.    -AFP


