Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

N Korea warns of 'all-out' nuclear response to US 'aggression'

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Nov 19: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised to use nuclear weapons to counter threats from the United States hours after test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICMB), the latest escalation as the UN Security Council prepares to convene an emergency session on Pyongyang's actions.
The United Nations Security Council, at the behest of Japan, South Korea and the US will gather on Monday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch.
North Korea test-fired what it said was a Hwasong-17 ICBM, which can travel up to 15,000 km (9,320 miles), on Friday shortly after warning of "fiercer military responses" to Washington.
"Kim Jong Un solemnly declared that if the enemies continue to pose threats our party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.
KCNA said the Hwasong-17 launched on Friday was aimed at achieving "the most powerful and absolute nuclear deterrence" and described the missile as "the strongest strategic weapon in the world".
North Korea has long defended its launch of ballistic missiles as a legitimate defence against what it calls a decades-old threat from US military forces and its allies in South Korea.
Kim was accompanied by his daughter, in her first public appearance, while he inspected a missile launch site on Friday. Trailed by military officials and personnel, Kim and his daughter walked hand-in-hand through the ICBM launch site where they paused to observe military hardware and multiple ICBMs.
Commenting on Friday's launch, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his country had "lodged a strong protest against North Korea, which has repeated its provocations with unprecedented frequency".
"We have told (Pyongyang) that we absolutely cannot tolerate such actions," Kishida said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit meeting in Thailand.
KCNA said the missile flew nearly 1,000 km (621 miles) for roughly 69 minutes, reaching a peak altitude of 6,041 km (3,754 miles).
Kim hailed the test launch a success, declaring it as confirmation of North Korea's "maximum capacity to contain any nuclear threat" and a warning to US President Joe Biden's administration and allies that any military provocation would trigger their "self-destruction", KCNA reported.
"Our party and government should clearly demonstrate their strongest will to retaliate the hysteric aggression war drills by the enemies," Kim stated, according to KCNA.
Friday's ICBM launch and sabre-rattling statements come just days after Biden pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first face-to-face meeting during the G20 talks in Bali to make it known to Kim that Washington would not stand for its "long-range nuclear tests".    -ALJAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
Xi seeks fresh diplomatic inroads with Asian leaders
Kim's daughter reveal shows dynastic dream for N Korea: Analysts
N Korea warns of 'all-out' nuclear response to US 'aggression'
Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan
Resource Integration Centre (RIC) takes part in a "Digital Innovative Fair-2022"
Macron rejects ‘confrontation’ as he relaunches Asia strategy


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft