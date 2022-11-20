Muktijoddha SKC send Uttara FC packing   

Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra moved to quarterfinal of Independence Cup Football with one match in hand when they eliminated Uttara Football Club Limited by 3-0 goals in their second group C match held on Saturday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalgan.

With the day's victory, the freedom fighters Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra raised their tally to six points from two matches while Uttara Football Club yet to secure any points playing the same number of outings.

In the proceeding, skipper Animur Rahman Sojib, Japanese midfielder Soma Otani and defender Rashedul Islam Rashed scored one goal each for Muktijoddha Sangsad KC, who led the first half by 1-0 goal.

Muktijoddha Sangsad took the lead early when Sojib scored the first goal in the 8th minute.

Back with a narrow 1-0 lead in the first half, Muktijoddha staredthe second half and this time Soma caused the second blow for Uttara FC when he scored the second goal in the 79th minute of the match and Rashed sealed the victory scoring the third goal for Muktijoddha SKC in the 83rd minute of the match.

Muktijoddha SKC completely dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Uttara Football Club were off-colored, except the day's lone goal.

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will play their last group match against Abahani Limited on Wednesday (Nov 23) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Uttara Football Club Limited will play against Bangladesh Air Force team on the same day at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj to complete their group phase engagement .

Earlier, Muktijoddha Sangsad KC thrashed Bangladesh Air Force Football team by 5-1 goals while Uttara Football Club suffered a 0-2 defeat Abahani Limited in both their respective group opening matches. -BSS











