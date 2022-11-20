Abahani Limited Dhaka reach quarterfinal

Video
Independence Cup

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Abahani Limited Dhaka reached quarterfinal of the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football with one match in hand when they came from behind beat Bangladesh Air Force Football team by 3-1 goals  in their second group C match held on Saturday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
The day's win saw, the sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited raised their tally to six points from two matches while Bangladesh Air Force Football team yet to open their account playing the same number of matches.
In the proceeding, midfielder Meraj Hossain Opi, Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres and Brazilian forward Getterson Alves Santos scored one goal each for Abahani Limited while forward Sumon Reza netted the lone goal for Bangladesh Air Force Football team.
Suman put Bangladesh Air Force team ahead early in the 11th minute but the lead lasted for few minutes when Meraj restored the parity for Abahani Limited in the 18th minute of the match.
Daniel put Abahanai Limited ahead scoring the second goal in the 32nd minute while Santos sealed the victory scoring the third goal for Abahani Limited in the 43rd minute of the match.
After the resumption, Bangladesh Air Force team tried their best to stage a fight back in the match but could not score any goal in the remaining proceeding.
Abahani Limited dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Bangladesh Air Force team were off-colored except the day's lone goal.
Abahani Limited will play their last group match against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra on Wednesday (Nov 23) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Bangladesh Air Force team will meet Uttara Football Club Limited on the same day at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.             
Earlier, Abahani Limited made a good start in the tournament beating Uttara Football Club by 2-0 goals while Bangladesh Air Force Football team suffered a massive 1-5 goal defeat to Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in both their respective group C opening matches.

Today's matches: BFF Elite Football Academy team vs Bangladesh Police Football Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society vs Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
Both the matches kick off at 1 pm.     -BSS


