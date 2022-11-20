Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA defends LGBTQ rights on eve of World Cup

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

DOHA, NOV 19: FIFA's chief spokesman defended world football chief Gianni Infantino's record on LGBTQ rights on Saturday on the eve of the World Cup.
In remarks to reporters at the end of a wide-ranging press conference by Infantino, FIFA media chief Bryan Swanson, who is gay, insisted that all would be welcome at the Qatar World Cup.
"I've seen a lot of criticism of Gianni Infantino since I've joined FIFA, in particular from the LGBTQ community," Swanson said.
"I'm sitting here in a privileged position on a global stage as a gay man here in Qatar.
"We have received assurances that everybody is welcome and I believe that everybody will be welcome in this World Cup."
Qatar has come under sustained fire over its human rights record, its treatment of foreign workers and stance on women's and LGBTQ rights.
Former Qatari international and World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman sparked outrage earlier this month after calling homosexuality "damage in the mind" in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF.
Swanson, who joined FIFA last year after nearly two decades as a broadcaster on Britain's Sky Sports, insisted Infantino was a staunch ally for LGBTQ causes.
"Just because Gianni Infantino is not gay, does not mean that he doesn't care. He does care. You see the public side. I see the private side," Swanson said.
"We have spoken on a number of occasions about this. I thought long and hard about whether I should mention this, but I do feel strongly about it. We care at FIFA about everyone.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India cricket board sacks selectors after WC exit
Muktijoddha SKC send Uttara FC packing   
FIFA chief blasts 'hypocrisy' of Western nations on eve of WC
Abahani Limited Dhaka reach quarterfinal
England implode to hand second ODI and series to Australia
Qatar ready for 'historic moment' in World Cup opener: Sanchez
FIFA defends LGBTQ rights on eve of World Cup
Indian man's flag attack leaves Portugal fans enraged


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft