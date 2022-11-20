Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Indian man's flag attack leaves Portugal fans enraged

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

NEW DELHI, NOV 19: An Indian man has been arrested after upsetting his football-mad neighbours by tearing up a Portugal flag, hoisted for the World Cup, when he mistook it for the emblem of a controversial Islamist group.
Social media footage showed Deepak Elangode pulling the flag off its hoisting and violently tearing it into strips before casting the fragments onto the roadside in the small town of Panoor in southern Kerala state.
The flag had been put up by local fans of star player Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portuguese team. They then rushed to confront and rebuke the vandal, local media outlet Mathrubhumi reported.  A police officer in Panoor confirmed to AFP that Elangode was arrested for causing a public nuisance but later released on bail.
Portugal's red-and-green flag bears a resemblance to that of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and local reports said the man was expressing his disdain for the group. The SDPI is the political wing of the Popular Front of India, an Islamist movement that was banned in September for alleged terrorism links but still has a solid base of support in communities around Panoor.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India cricket board sacks selectors after WC exit
Muktijoddha SKC send Uttara FC packing   
FIFA chief blasts 'hypocrisy' of Western nations on eve of WC
Abahani Limited Dhaka reach quarterfinal
England implode to hand second ODI and series to Australia
Qatar ready for 'historic moment' in World Cup opener: Sanchez
FIFA defends LGBTQ rights on eve of World Cup
Indian man's flag attack leaves Portugal fans enraged


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft