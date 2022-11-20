Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Qatar, Ecuador face off in tourney starter tonight

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Sports Reporter   

In this combination of file pictures created in Doha on November 18, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador to be played at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20, 2022, (L) Ecuador's Enner Valencia controls the ball during a 2022 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match against Uruguay at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito on October 13, 2020 and (R) Qatar's Hassan Al-Haydos eyes the ball during the Copa America football tournament group match against Paraguay at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 16, 2019. - The World Cup finally kicks off in Qatar on Sunday. The first ever World Cup held in the Arab world -- and the first staged outside of the northern hemisphere's summer window -- gets under way at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, where hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. photo: AFP

In this combination of file pictures created in Doha on November 18, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador to be played at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20, 2022, (L) Ecuador's Enner Valencia controls the ball during a 2022 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match against Uruguay at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito on October 13, 2020 and (R) Qatar's Hassan Al-Haydos eyes the ball during the Copa America football tournament group match against Paraguay at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 16, 2019. - The World Cup finally kicks off in Qatar on Sunday. The first ever World Cup held in the Arab world -- and the first staged outside of the northern hemisphere's summer window -- gets under way at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, where hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. photo: AFP

Hosts Qatar will lock horns with Ecuador today in Group-A match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor city, Qataron.
The match kickstarts at 10:00pm (BST).
History reveals home side favourites today since the past four opening World Cup games have produced 17 goals at an average of 4.25 per match and the hosts of the World Cup have never lost the opening game. The 50th ranked Qatar are desperate to retain the history and colour their World Cup debut. Besides, Al Bayt Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Qatar, as they have won their three previous matches at the venue with an aggregate score of 9-0 and they have taken part in four warm-up friendlies since October and have won all four of them.
Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and most recently Albania have fallen to Qatar's superiority in recent weeks and the Maroon are now aiming to become the first World Cup debutants to win their opening match since Senegal beat then-defending champions France in 2002.
Ecuador on the contrary, reclaim their World Cup participation after eight years, who have already appeared at three editions of the competition in 2002, 2006 and 2014. The 44th in the world rankings are surely favourite today due to their recent form alongside strength and experience. They qualified for the World Cup by finishing fourth in the South American qualifiers table. They are the team that have been very hard to beat in the qualifiers and they even managed to hold Brazil and Argentina to 1-1 towards the end of the qualification campaign.
However, they are a team that lacks goals. They have only scored one goal in their last five friendlies leading up to the World Cup and have drawn nine out of their last 12 games in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Qatar qualified for the World Cup as the tournament's hosts. They played in the 2019 Copa America, 2019 Gold Cup and took part in the European qualifiers for the World Cup, although these were classed as friendlies, but it meant they had experience against a variety of opposition.
Hosts preferably will set-up in a 3-5-2 formation while Ecuador may set up in a 4-3-3 formation
Qatar and Ecuador have met three times earlier and Qatar hosted all of those matches, from which equally balanced head-to-head record produced as both the sides won one each and drew the rest scoring six goals each.
Both the sides have fully fit squads to choose from and Qatar won all three of their previous matches at Al Bayt Stadium with an aggregated scoreline of 9-0.

Qatar possible lineup:
Al-Sheeb; Miguel, Al-Wari, Salman, Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos; Ali, Afif
Ecuador possible lineup:
Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Gruezo, Caicedo, Cifuentes; Plata, Valencia, Ibarra.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India cricket board sacks selectors after WC exit
Muktijoddha SKC send Uttara FC packing   
FIFA chief blasts 'hypocrisy' of Western nations on eve of WC
Abahani Limited Dhaka reach quarterfinal
England implode to hand second ODI and series to Australia
Qatar ready for 'historic moment' in World Cup opener: Sanchez
FIFA defends LGBTQ rights on eve of World Cup
Indian man's flag attack leaves Portugal fans enraged


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft