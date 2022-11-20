Qatar, Ecuador face off in tourney starter tonight



In this combination of file pictures created in Doha on November 18, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador to be played at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20, 2022, (L) Ecuador's Enner Valencia controls the ball during a 2022 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match against Uruguay at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito on October 13, 2020 and (R) Qatar's Hassan Al-Haydos eyes the ball during the Copa America football tournament group match against Paraguay at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 16, 2019. - The World Cup finally kicks off in Qatar on Sunday. The first ever World Cup held in the Arab world -- and the first staged outside of the northern hemisphere's summer window -- gets under way at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, where hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. photo: AFP

The match kickstarts at 10:00pm (BST).

History reveals home side favourites today since the past four opening World Cup games have produced 17 goals at an average of 4.25 per match and the hosts of the World Cup have never lost the opening game. The 50th ranked Qatar are desperate to retain the history and colour their World Cup debut. Besides, Al Bayt Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Qatar, as they have won their three previous matches at the venue with an aggregate score of 9-0 and they have taken part in four warm-up friendlies since October and have won all four of them.

Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and most recently Albania have fallen to Qatar's superiority in recent weeks and the Maroon are now aiming to become the first World Cup debutants to win their opening match since Senegal beat then-defending champions France in 2002.

Ecuador on the contrary, reclaim their World Cup participation after eight years, who have already appeared at three editions of the competition in 2002, 2006 and 2014. The 44th in the world rankings are surely favourite today due to their recent form alongside strength and experience. They qualified for the World Cup by finishing fourth in the South American qualifiers table. They are the team that have been very hard to beat in the qualifiers and they even managed to hold Brazil and Argentina to 1-1 towards the end of the qualification campaign.

However, they are a team that lacks goals. They have only scored one goal in their last five friendlies leading up to the World Cup and have drawn nine out of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Qatar qualified for the World Cup as the tournament's hosts. They played in the 2019 Copa America, 2019 Gold Cup and took part in the European qualifiers for the World Cup, although these were classed as friendlies, but it meant they had experience against a variety of opposition.

Hosts preferably will set-up in a 3-5-2 formation while Ecuador may set up in a 4-3-3 formation

Qatar and Ecuador have met three times earlier and Qatar hosted all of those matches, from which equally balanced head-to-head record produced as both the sides won one each and drew the rest scoring six goals each.

Both the sides have fully fit squads to choose from and Qatar won all three of their previous matches at Al Bayt Stadium with an aggregated scoreline of 9-0.



Qatar possible lineup:

Al-Sheeb; Miguel, Al-Wari, Salman, Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos; Ali, Afif

Ecuador possible lineup:

Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Gruezo, Caicedo, Cifuentes; Plata, Valencia, Ibarra.











