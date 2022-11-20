Jamaat  ameer’s son sent  to jail after third remand

A Dhaka court on Saturday sent two people, including the son of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer, to jail after a one-day remand in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Tariqul Islam passed the order after rejecting bail plea. The duo is Rafat Sadik Saifullah, son of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, and alleged militant Arif Fahim Siddiqui.

Earlier on Thursday another Dhaka court placed the two, on a one-day remand in third phase, in the case. Inspector Abul Basher, of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, produced them before the court after a day remand.

A team of CTTC arrested the two from Sylhet city's Jalalabad area on November 9.

According to the CTTC, Rafat was also the coordinator of the Al-Qaeda-inspired banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, along with the new outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.