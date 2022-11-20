Hotline opens for land case info

The Land Ministry is likely to launch a case management system so that citizens (as plaintiffs or defendants) can know about the status of their land revenue and civil cases by dialing hotline number 16122.

The easy, transparent and fair management of land-related cases, has been developed so the case management system with the provision of online monitoring. The courts, concerned lawyers, the plaintiffs and the defendants will have access to the system, according to a ministry press release.

The system, developed under the supervision of Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, will be launched soon, it said.











