Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:48 AM
Home Back Page

No alternative to change of power sans polls: Quader

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses the crowd in the Triennial Conference of Gazipur city at the historic Bhawal Rajbari ground on Saturday. photo : Observer

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said if there is a change in power, it has to be through an election. He said, "There is no alternative to change of power without elections. They (BNP) are now dreaming of power. See dream as much as you can. It doesn't matter how many people are daydreamers."
He also said that the Bangladesh Nalish Party complained to foreigners. "You should ask foreigners, in which country there are caretaker government? Elections will be held in Bangladesh in the same way as in other countries of the world. Sheikh Hasina's government will not interfere. The game will be played in December. The movement will be countered," Quader added.
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said this while addressing as chief guest at the Triennial Conference of Gazipur city AL at the historic Bhawal Rajbari ground. Addressing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul, Quader said, "Sheikh Hasina has kindly kept your convicted leader in her (Khaleda Zia) own house. You should feel shy. You could not even organize a march for the leader's release. 13 years have passed, we said - what year will the movement be, how many years will people live?"
AL General Secretary said, "Compare Gazipur with Sylhet on the television screen. Only city Awami League leaders and activists have come to the conference in Gazipur and people from five districts have appeared in Sylhet." On the occasion of this conference, the gates of Bhawal Rajbari ground were opened at around 11:00am on Saturday. Meanwhile, the marchers started rushing to enter the field. In no time, the whole field was full of people.
In the second phase of the conference, the names of two candidates for the post of president and 16 candidates for the post of general secretary of Gazipur city Awami League were read out. Later, Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan was announced the President and Ataullya Mandal as the General Secretary.


