Chhatra Dal leader Nayan dies in police firing in B’baria

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Brahmanbaria Chhatra Dal leader Nayan Mia died in police firing while distributing party leaflet on Saturday.
Another BNP activist Iman Ali was also injured in police firing.   
Nayan Mia was Chhatra Dal Vice-President of Sonarampur Union, Bancharampur, Brahmanbaria. Injured Iman Ali was the convener of Jubodal of the upazila.
BNP leaders said that the party workers were distributing leaflets in Mollabari area on Saturday afternoon about BNP divisional rally in Comilla scheduled for November 26.
They said that the police fired at them. Locals rescued the injured and took them to Bancharampur Upazila Health Complex.
After deterioration of his condition Nayan was sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment.
District Chhatra Dal convener Fozael Chowdhury said that during the distribution of leaflets, the police ambushed and shot and killed our leaders and activists.


