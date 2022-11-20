War to restore democracy starts from Sylhet: Mirza Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam speaking in the party's planned divisional rally at Government Alia Madrasa field, Syleht on Saturday. photo : Observer

Speaking at the Sylhet divisional rally at Aliya Madrasa ground in Chowhatta he said, "We are fighting, this is a war of liberation, a war of regaining rights."

Fakhrul said, 'Independence war started from Sylhet, Ziaur Rahman fought here. Saifur Rahman fought for economic liberation. That is, the history of the people of Sylhet is the history of fighting. Now we have to fight to bring down this government.'

He said, "After immense struggle and sacrifice of life in 1990 we established democracy. Now we have to sacrifice more to reestablish voting rights in the country. People will vote themselves this time."

The BNP Secretary General said, "The price of everything has increased. Because the government makes beneficiaries of its party opportunists by cutting peoples pocket. Awami League has no commitment to the people as they are not elected by the peoples vote."

Demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's immediate resignation he said, "The government has to dissolve the parliament and conduct general elections under a interim caretaker government."

He also called on all the political parties to unite and build a movement against the current dictatorial government.

He said this while addressing as chief guest at the BNP rally organized in Sylhet on Saturday protesting the rise in prices of daily commodities and demanding the permanent release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

District BNP President Abdul Qayyum chaired the rally.

At that time, BNP's divisional mass meeting ground in Sylhet was filled with people. Beyond the field, people were standing on the surrounding streets listening to the leaders' speeches. Apart from the rally venue Alia Madrasa Ground, thousands of people were seen standing in the surrounding areas of Chouhatta, Rikabibazar, and Dargagate to listen to the speeches of BNP leaders.

Sylhet District BNP General Secretary Emran Ahmad Chowdhury and Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Miftah Siddiqui gave a welcome address to the gathering which was started by the President of City Mahila Dal Roksana Begum Shahnaz. Before this, the gathering started at 11:30am with recitation from the Quran and prayers.

Mayor Arif also said - the people of Sylhet have shown the government that the ground in Sylhet is the stronghold of the BNP. The people of Sylhet have supported all the demands of BNP, the ongoing movement of BNP. All the people of the country including the people of Sylhet want elections under a non-partisan caretaker government. We will release Khaleda Zia from jail through movement. We will bring Tariq Rahman back to the country.











Secretary General of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday, "People of the country are demanding one demand that is resignation of the autocratic Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."Speaking at the Sylhet divisional rally at Aliya Madrasa ground in Chowhatta he said, "We are fighting, this is a war of liberation, a war of regaining rights."Fakhrul said, 'Independence war started from Sylhet, Ziaur Rahman fought here. Saifur Rahman fought for economic liberation. That is, the history of the people of Sylhet is the history of fighting. Now we have to fight to bring down this government.'He said, "After immense struggle and sacrifice of life in 1990 we established democracy. Now we have to sacrifice more to reestablish voting rights in the country. People will vote themselves this time."The BNP Secretary General said, "The price of everything has increased. Because the government makes beneficiaries of its party opportunists by cutting peoples pocket. Awami League has no commitment to the people as they are not elected by the peoples vote."Demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's immediate resignation he said, "The government has to dissolve the parliament and conduct general elections under a interim caretaker government."He also called on all the political parties to unite and build a movement against the current dictatorial government.He said this while addressing as chief guest at the BNP rally organized in Sylhet on Saturday protesting the rise in prices of daily commodities and demanding the permanent release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.District BNP President Abdul Qayyum chaired the rally.At that time, BNP's divisional mass meeting ground in Sylhet was filled with people. Beyond the field, people were standing on the surrounding streets listening to the leaders' speeches. Apart from the rally venue Alia Madrasa Ground, thousands of people were seen standing in the surrounding areas of Chouhatta, Rikabibazar, and Dargagate to listen to the speeches of BNP leaders.Sylhet District BNP General Secretary Emran Ahmad Chowdhury and Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Miftah Siddiqui gave a welcome address to the gathering which was started by the President of City Mahila Dal Roksana Begum Shahnaz. Before this, the gathering started at 11:30am with recitation from the Quran and prayers.Mayor Arif also said - the people of Sylhet have shown the government that the ground in Sylhet is the stronghold of the BNP. The people of Sylhet have supported all the demands of BNP, the ongoing movement of BNP. All the people of the country including the people of Sylhet want elections under a non-partisan caretaker government. We will release Khaleda Zia from jail through movement. We will bring Tariq Rahman back to the country.