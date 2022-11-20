Dengue claims six lives, 559 hospitalized in 24 hrs

Six dengue patients died while 559 patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the past 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday.

On November 3, Bangladesh logged nine dengue deaths, the highest in a single day, this year.

"As many as 320 dengue patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city and 239 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"A total of 226 people died from dengue disease between January 1 and November 19. The first death from dengue was reported on June 21, this year," the daily statement of the DGHS said. With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 52,169 while some 49,171 patients were released from the hospitals.

The DGHS sources said Mirpur, Uttara, Mugda, Jatrabari, Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur in Dhaka city have been identified as dengue hotspots. It said the highest number of cases has been detected in Cox's Bazar after Dhaka. -BSS











