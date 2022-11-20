Covid-19 : 18 more hospitalized in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 18 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the caseload rose to 2,036,343, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The daily case test positivity rate rose to 1.10 per cent from Friday's .66 per cent as 1,640 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate increased to 97.46 per cent from Friday's 97.45 per cent, said DGHS. In October, the country reported 60 Covid-linked deaths and 10,043 cases. -UNB









