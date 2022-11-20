Sweet, sour moments on campus



Dhaka University Chancellor President M Abdul Hamid hands over medal to a student at the 53rd convocation programme on the university campus on Saturday. photo : pid

However, these golden days of the graduates have come to an end and the craziness of campus life disappeared into thin air through the completion of their graduation.

Participating in the 53rd convocation of the university on Saturday, some 30,348 graduates received their degrees while a number of them were seen accompanied by their relatives - parents, siblings, grandparents and children -- to see their dearest ones' moments of pride.

However, in the midst of the joyous period, they felt race of the time as it was too quick to bid goodbye to their second home.

Since early morning on Saturday, it was seen the graduates taking photographs in different poses with friends, seniors, juniors and relatives at different spots of the campus including Mal Chattar, Hakim Chattar, Curzon Hall, TSC, Raju Memorial Sculpture, Aparajeya Bangla and so on. Sometimes, they gave their convocation regalia received from the university to their relatives for photographs standing beside them.

A few couples -- both husbands and wives were DU graduates - also came with their babies and participated in the grand convocation function.

153 Dhaka University (DU) teachers, researchers and meritorious students were awarded gold medals, 97 received PhD, 35 MPhil and two DBA degrees in the convocation.

Showing gratitude to the Almighty, Mohammad Jayed, a graduate from Islamic Studies Department and also gold medal recipient, said the credit of such an achievement goes to his teachers, parents and near and dear ones.

"It was the beginning. I seek prayer from all so that I can use my best version for the welfare of the nation in the future," Jayed said and added he wants to represent the country on the world stage.

Another graduate said the time on the campus has passed within the wink of an eye.

However, she hoped she will come back to visit the campus over and over in her life time.

President of the country and Chancellor of the university Md Abdul Hamid chaired the convocation and inaugurated the function at 11:55pm at the university playground.

Out of 30,348 graduates and researchers, 22,287 graduates of DU attended the function at DU venue while 7,796 graduates of seven DU affiliated colleges joined through video conference at Dhaka College venue and Eden Mahila College venue.

France Economist Nobel Laureate Prof Jean Tirole addressed the programme as convocation speaker. As continuation, the university conferred him with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.

President Abdul Hamid urged the graduates to serve the country and teachers to create education friendly environment in the campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman also urged the graduates to be prepared to face the challenges ahead of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.











