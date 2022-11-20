Video
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:48 AM
Essential prices skyrocket

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Mizanur Rahman

Essential prices rise sharply in the city's kitchen markets.
Officially prices of sugar and soybean oil were  increased again from Thursday, though common folks' income has not increased keeping pace with soaring prices. It all happened when the economic downturn further reduced earnings of many people.
Most people are finding it hard to make two ends meet. Low income groups said they had to spend their  savings as inflation is soaring. Bank deposits are decreasing.
Investment is also falling due to economic recession. Employment is not increasing as private sector is shrinking.
People's earnings in other sectors did not increase either. According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)  people's income increased by 5.97 per cent in October 2021 and by 6.91 per cent in October 2022. Inflation increased from 5.70 per cent to 8.91 per cent during the same period, according to the BBS.
Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said that the global commodity was unstable. The Russia-Ukraine war is causing supply disruptions.
In this situation, a section of businessmen are trying to make extra profits by increasing essential prices, he said. The prices of domestic products are also increasing without any valid reason, he said. A few companies in the country are controlling the market, said CAB President. These companies never hesitated to raise prices to cause suffering of the consumers, he said.
Prices of rice and flour, most consumed items by low and middle income groups, increased sharply in  last one year, according to the BBS. The price of nazirshail rice increased  to Tk 82 per kg from Tk 69 since October 2021, it said. As most of the rice consumed is grown in the country, that there was no reason to raise its price so much.
During the same period, the price of loose flour rose from Tk 42 to Tk 55 per kg. According to the BBS, the price of coarse rice increased from Tk 53 to Tk 57 per kg during the reporting period.  Lentil price increased from Tk 120 to Tk 135 per kg.
Mung dal price rose from Tk 129 to Tk 133 per kg,  sugar -- from Tk 80 to Tk 99. But consumer don't get sugar, without paying  Tk 115 per kg. Fish and meat prices also increased , on kg of beef costs Tk 950 up from Tk 567in October 2021.
Though eggs are not imported four eggs now cost Tk 50, up from Tk 39.
Manzoor Mohammad Shahriar, Director of  National Consumer Rights Protection, blamed the situation to global market turbulence. The increased value of dollar also contributed to increase in prices of imported items.
New potato costs up to Tk 400 per kg. Old potato cost Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg.
Belal Hossain, a saler at  Karwan Bazar Wholesale Market  in the capital told the Daily Observer, the kitchen market is full of winter vegetables.







