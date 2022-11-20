Video
Sunday, 20 November, 2022
KOICA celebrates Bangladesh Alumni Night

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in collaboration with KOICA Bangladesh Alumni Association (KBAA) held its annual event known as KOICA Alumni Night- Strengthening Friendly Ties between Bangladesh and Korea on in the capital on Thursday.
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Korean ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun, Country Director, KOICA Bangladesh Office Young-Ah Doh and KBAA President and Member (Secretary), Planning Commission Nasima Begum spoke on the occassion, among others, a press release said here today.   
Speaking on the occasion, Palak emphasized on KOICA's continued support in the ICT sector and making it a priority sector which remarkably contributed to building Digital Bangladesh.
 The Korean ambassador mentioned how the Korean government recognizes Bangladesh as an important partner in the region.
 KOICA's Country Director highlighted KOICA's projects achievements under bilateral, multilateral, NGO and Public Private Partnership programs aligned with its priority sectors of education and skill development, transportation and public health.    -BSS


