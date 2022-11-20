Video
A 3-day int’l ceramic expo begins in city on Nov 24

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

A three day Ceramic Expo -2022 is going to be held in the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara on November 24.
Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters' Association (BCMEA) is arranging the exposition from November 24 to 26(Thursday to Saturday).
Shirajul Islam Mollah, the organization president told this at a press conference on Saturday. He said about 200 brands, 90 business organizations from 15 countries, including host Bangladesh, are expected to take part in the event.
Bridge Chemic, one of the participants is going to exhibit their products and services. Nazmul Karim, Managing Director of the company said after a long gap due to Covid-19 the exhibition is going to be held this month.
He said in the fair both Bangladeshi manufactures and customers will get idea about local and foreign ceramic products while foreigners will also get idea about local products. He said such fair gives idea about innovative technologies can compare excellence between local and foreign products. Karim said, "Our international suppliers will be present in fair with their state of the art products and raw materials. We have a pavilion to display the latest innovative technologies, products, machines, basic raw materials, chemicals, accessories and equipment," he said.
The expo will remain open from 10am to 7pm every day the BCMEA president said. Its general secretary Irfan Uddin said demand for locally made ceramic products is increasing in global market due to quality and attractive designs.


