

SCB Chairman to attend int’l confce in India

The conference organized by The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Inland Waterways Authority of India, will be held on November 23 at HICC, Novotel, Hyderabad.

A seminar titled "Fit for Future Waterways System" will be held at Hotel Oberoi Grand on November 25.

It is a Multidisciplinary International Conference to share latest and innovative ideas focusing on concept, model, method and tools for shipping and logistics.

SCB Director Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan will accompany the Chairman. They are expected to return on November, 27 next.













Md. Rezaul Karim, Chairman, Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Hyderabad, India by IndiGo Airlines to attend the Shipping & Logistics International Conference.The conference organized by The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Inland Waterways Authority of India, will be held on November 23 at HICC, Novotel, Hyderabad.A seminar titled "Fit for Future Waterways System" will be held at Hotel Oberoi Grand on November 25.It is a Multidisciplinary International Conference to share latest and innovative ideas focusing on concept, model, method and tools for shipping and logistics.SCB Director Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan will accompany the Chairman. They are expected to return on November, 27 next.