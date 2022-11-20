Video
Two new RMG factories get green certification

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Two new readymade garment (RMG) factories, operating under Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters' Association (BGMEA), have received LEED certification as green factories from US Green Building Council (USGBC) authority.
The green certified factories are Barnali Collections Limited from Narayanganj, with 64 points out of 110, and Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited (Beximco) from Gazipur, with 85 points out of 110.
The disclosure was made public on Saturday by Md Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of BGMEA.
"With two new factories getting LEED certification, the total number of green factories in the country now stands at 178. This achievement will help us in developing our brand image to the international buyers," Rubel said, adding that 13 factories out of total 58 have already achieved platinum certifications this year.
Rubel added green factories increase the confidence of the buyers to procure more RMG products from Bangladesh from its environment friendly work places.
"At a time when our orders have decreased by 20-30 percent due to the ongoing global economic slowdown, the fact that we've been considered once again for safest factories will boost our business.
Besides, green factories consume less energy than the traditional factories, which is a must as the country struggles with energy supply to factories," added Rubel.
Rubel further said LEED certification will help the country's RMG producers to compete in the global market and get best prices.


