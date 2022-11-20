Video
ICMAB, CPA Ireland sign mutual recognition deal

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Correspondent

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and CPA (Certified Public Accountants) Ireland signed a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) at the hotel Sofitel, Mumbai BKC, India on Saturday.
Recognizing that global portability is becoming increasingly important for professional accountants around the world and that the development of quality content will be increasingly important to Members in the future, says a ICMAB press release.
On behalf of ICMAB, Md.Mamunur Rashid, President, ICMAB, Imtiaz Alam, Vice-President, ICMAB and on behalf of CPA Ireland, Ms. Aine Collins CPA, President, CPA Ireland,  Eamonn Siggins, Chief Executive, CPA Ireland, signed the agreement.
Vice President Md Munirul Islam, Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Past President Md. Abdul Aziz, Abu Bakar Siddique, AKM Delwer Hussain, Md. Jasim Uddin Akond  and the officials of both institutions witnessed the signing ceremony.
The parties wish to provide for recognition of their respective Members' prior qualifications, provide membership services to each other's Members in their "home" locations, and jointly undertake a range of activities and initiatives on the terms set out in the Agreement.
The MRA is effective from the signing date and, unless terminated earlier under the terms of this MRA, will continue for five years. ICMAB and CPA Ireland will hold an annual meeting under the MRA with senior management of each party to scope out any joint initiatives and cooperation to be pursued. With signing this MRA, members of ICMAB shall be able to avail CPA (Ireland) designation under a special gateway.


