

Six win Made in Bangladesh Photography Award

Sultan Ahmed Niloy, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Md. Asker Ibne Firoz won the Photography Award while S M Yousuf Sharif, Sajib Karmakar and Muhammad Amdad Hossain have become runners up. The awards were handed over to the winners at a grand ceremony organized by BGMEA at International Convention City Bashudhara in Dhaka recently.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister, graced the ceremony as the chief guest.

Nasrul Hamid, MP, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, attended the ceremony as special guest while Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, chaired the grand event

The Made in Bangladesh Photography Award has been launched by BGMEA to bring the captivating beauty of Bangladesh to the local and global audience through the lens of photographers and recognize the contribution of photographers in branding Bangladesh, said a media release on Thursday.

The photography contest was an exclusive event under the umbrella of "Made in Bangladesh Week", organized by BGMEA from 12 to 18 November.

Chosen from hundreds of submissions from all photographers in three categories - 1. Culture and heritage, 2. Industry and the economy and 3. People and landscape, the winning shots depict the beauty of Bangladesh and highlight the diversity of its culture, heritage, people and landscapes.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh is gifted with immense natural beauty, glorious history, rich culture and heritage.

"From the Sundarbans to Bandarban, from rivers to forests, from hills to plains - wherever you go, this beautiful country has a lot to amaze you. With this photography contest, we want to encourage photographers to capture those moments, scenes and images that will testify to why we are proud of our Bangladesh and what makes "Made in Bangladesh" a prestigious brand in the world," he said. -UNB











