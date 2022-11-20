Video
Sunday, 20 November, 2022
ILO, NASCIB to train up small entrepreneurs, informal workers

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

ILO Bangladesh Country Office and the National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) signed an agreement) for implementing a pilot project titled "Advocacy and Training Programme for Entrepreneurs and Informal Workers to Encourage Formalization and Decent Work Amid COVID-19."
The project is planned to be implemented in the designated districts of Gazipur, Narsingdi, Savar, Tangail, Chuadanga, Rangamati, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, and Rangpur.
It will adopt the Formalize Your Business training with the support from ILO Headquarters for enterprise formalization and will provide training services on FYB in Bangladesh.
A total of 200 entrepreneurs involved in the micro, small, cottage, and medium industrial businesses under this project will be trained. This is the first of its kind for ILO to implement this FYB training course in Bangladesh, the first country to receive this training.
The training "Importance of Formalization and Decent Work to Facilitate the Increased Production and Sustainability of the Enterprises" will equip Informal entrepreneurs with the skills needed for different dimensions of business formalization, benefits, challenges, and the importance of decent work in their businesses.
It may be mentioned here that the government of Japan has come forward to provide financial assistance to support national efforts in extending protection to workers in vulnerable situations and promoting resilience and decent work through the formalization of the informal economy in South Asia.
The Japan-funded programme "Building resilience for the future of work and the post COVID19 in South Asia" consists of the following two projects, Promoting rights and social inclusion through organization and formalization (PRS), Strengthening integrated policy framework for formalization and decent work (STRIDE).
The Programme will operate in Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan and support ongoing efforts of workers' and employers' organizations in organizing workers and economic units in vulnerable situations with a focus on workers, especially women workers, and supporting them to protect their livelihood and prepare for the better future of work and in post COVID19 and promote formalization of the informal economy.
In this regard, this project brings cutting-edge approaches to formalization and promotes decent work agendas to informalenterprises.


