Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung TV now available at Singer shops

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Samsung TV now available at Singer shops

Samsung TV now available at Singer shops

Samsung Electronics has recently came into an agreement with Singer Bangladesh Ltd. to provide the customers opportunity to buy Samsung TVs from Singer outlets. From now onwards, Samsung TV will be available at official outlets of Singer!, says a press release.
To this end, a Singer Samsung Partnership Celebration event took place on Thursday last at Singer Mega Store in Shewrapara, Dhaka.
From Samsung Bangladesh, it's Country Manager. Hwansung Woo; Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director & Head of Business, Consumer Electronics Division, and from Singer Bangladesh Ltd, its Managing Director & CEO MHM Fairoz and Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe, Sales Director, Kazi Rafiqul Islam along with other high officials were present at the event. The guests delivered valuable speeches during the event.
Woo, Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "As a global tech giant, Samsung has always been seeking customers' satisfaction and continuously trying to serve customers who rely on our products and services. With this partnership, we are hopeful of strengthening our relationship with Singer as well as making Samsung TV more accessible for our beloved customers."
MHM Fairoz from Singer Bangladesh Ltd. said, "With this new Partnership with Singer consumers will be able to get Samsung television at our Singer Stores across the country with convenient purchase options such as Singer's unique in- house hire purchase facility".
Samsung TVs are leading the industry with its innovative models & striking features. With Singer as a new partner, Samsung TV expands its footprint further to offer best quality TVs for each customer segment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TV sales rise despite high cost of living as FIFA World Cup looms
KOICA celebrates Bangladesh Alumni Night
A 3-day int’l ceramic expo begins in city on Nov 24
SCB Chairman to attend int’l confce in India
Two new RMG factories get green certification
ICMAB, CPA Ireland sign mutual recognition deal
Six win Made in Bangladesh Photography Award
ILO, NASCIB to train up small entrepreneurs, informal workers


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft