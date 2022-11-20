

Samsung TV now available at Singer shops

To this end, a Singer Samsung Partnership Celebration event took place on Thursday last at Singer Mega Store in Shewrapara, Dhaka.

From Samsung Bangladesh, it's Country Manager. Hwansung Woo; Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director & Head of Business, Consumer Electronics Division, and from Singer Bangladesh Ltd, its Managing Director & CEO MHM Fairoz and Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe, Sales Director, Kazi Rafiqul Islam along with other high officials were present at the event. The guests delivered valuable speeches during the event.

Woo, Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "As a global tech giant, Samsung has always been seeking customers' satisfaction and continuously trying to serve customers who rely on our products and services. With this partnership, we are hopeful of strengthening our relationship with Singer as well as making Samsung TV more accessible for our beloved customers."

MHM Fairoz from Singer Bangladesh Ltd. said, "With this new Partnership with Singer consumers will be able to get Samsung television at our Singer Stores across the country with convenient purchase options such as Singer's unique in- house hire purchase facility".

Samsung TVs are leading the industry with its innovative models & striking features. With Singer as a new partner, Samsung TV expands its footprint further to offer best quality TVs for each customer segment.



















