Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:46 AM
Pepsi launches football film in Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Pepsi has announced the launch of a new international campaign "Thirsty for more" in Bangladesh on Thursday, with the release of an exciting film for their upcoming football film 'Nutmeg Royale' starring global football icons Leo Messi, Ronaldinho and Paul Pogba.
The new creative campaign celebrates an everlasting thirst for fun, exciting and unexpected outcomes, says a press release.
With football's craftiest move at its core, the epic new film highlights the thrill of the action and unexpected possibilities that occur when you bring the world's most accomplished footballers together.
A nutmeg move requires confidence, skill and impeccable timing. A fusion of traditional technique with freestyler swag, it's a trick reserved for the risk-takers who are thirsty for the rush of the game.
The first look also features Messi, Ronaldinho and Pogba sporting something that eagle-eyed football fans may recognize. Paying homage to the iconic 2002 Pepsi football jersey, this year's ad is set to feature the retro kit as a nod to the brand's long and unparalleled impact on football culture.
Link to view the TVC - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ha2ryzPgoyA
In tandem with this release, the brand has also unveiled its attractive, new, limited-edition Football-themed packaging. Featuring Messi & Pogba on Cans & PET bottles, Pepsi is all set to paint the town blue in football fever. Fans are being cued to look out for thrilling stuff coming their way as the brand plans to add more fizz & more football to their lives in the coming two months.
Speaking on the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, Senior Marketing Director, Bangladesh Region, PepsiCo, said, "Thirsty for More is our commitment to celebrating the never-ending desire of those who challenge the expected and want to have fun, while driving deeper connections with our consumers through a shared passion for things like football. We look forward to enthralling the audiences as they get thirst for more- more Fizz, more Football."
Sharfuddin Bhuiyan Shamol, Head of Marketing, Transcom Beverages Ltd, said Ltd, said, "Sports has always resonated strongly with the consumers in Bangladesh, especially Football, and to take things up a notch, we are thrilled to have kickstarted the football frenzy in the country with this new campaign. Staying true to Pepsi's style, we got the best of the best talent in the football world to showcase how it's done."


