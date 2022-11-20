

Airtel gets accolade at Global Carrier Awards in London

Airtel's '#airteleidchallenge' campaign earned the prize for Best Social Media Campaign, competing against 283 entrants from all around the world, says a press release.

The award program was hosted in London. The Airtel Eid Challenge was the first campaign in Bangladesh to achieve such considerable traction in record time on a new medium - TikTok. With over 24,000 user-generated entries in less than a week, this campaign paved the way for marketing on TikTok in Bangladesh.

The Global Carrier Awards is one of the most renowned award programs in the wholesale telecoms and connectivity industries. Over 400 industry professionals from China, Dubai (UAE), the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, and Sweden, among others, gathered at the famous venue-

"The O2" in London to encourage their colleagues and recognize their accomplishments. Airtel Eid Challenge was named as the only winner for Axiata Group this year.











