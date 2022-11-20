Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sheltech hands over new residential project at UIttara

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Sheltech hands over new residential project at UIttara

Sheltech hands over new residential project at UIttara

Sheltech- Valour is the latest residential project from Sheltech, tucked away in a quiet corner of Uttara Sector - 4, about 5 minutes away from the Dhaka International Airport.
This project land belongs to Veteran freedom fighter Col (Retd) Shafaet Jamil Bir Bikram, who was accorded Bir Bikram gallantry award for his heroic role in the country's Liberation War in 1971.
For a true hero of Bangladesh, an authentic patriot and a symbol of principled belief as a country we need to carry his legacy, dream and beliefs. In memories of this brave Veteran freedom fighter Sheltech handed the Valour residential projects to his family members and customers at Sheltech tower in Saturday 19th November afternoon, says a press release.
This unique project has 14 innovatively designed, 3-bedroom apartments (1765 - 1890 sft.) that was carefully crafted by own team of architects and engineers to provide you with a beautiful and functional home, equipped with all the conveniences of a modern urban life.
Sheltech Valour is a framed Structure as per Bangladesh National Building Code and all the protocols of RAJUK.
In this handover Ceremony Shaikh Shaiyan Ahmed, Associate Director of Sheltech Group, Md. Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, CEO, of Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd, Head of Operations Shahjahan was present along with other senior officials of Sheltech, Landowner and flat buyers.
It's a kind request to you, to publish the press release in your renowned newspaper along with the relevant picture of the handover ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TV sales rise despite high cost of living as FIFA World Cup looms
KOICA celebrates Bangladesh Alumni Night
A 3-day int’l ceramic expo begins in city on Nov 24
SCB Chairman to attend int’l confce in India
Two new RMG factories get green certification
ICMAB, CPA Ireland sign mutual recognition deal
Six win Made in Bangladesh Photography Award
ILO, NASCIB to train up small entrepreneurs, informal workers


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft