

Sheltech hands over new residential project at UIttara

This project land belongs to Veteran freedom fighter Col (Retd) Shafaet Jamil Bir Bikram, who was accorded Bir Bikram gallantry award for his heroic role in the country's Liberation War in 1971.

For a true hero of Bangladesh, an authentic patriot and a symbol of principled belief as a country we need to carry his legacy, dream and beliefs. In memories of this brave Veteran freedom fighter Sheltech handed the Valour residential projects to his family members and customers at Sheltech tower in Saturday 19th November afternoon, says a press release.

This unique project has 14 innovatively designed, 3-bedroom apartments (1765 - 1890 sft.) that was carefully crafted by own team of architects and engineers to provide you with a beautiful and functional home, equipped with all the conveniences of a modern urban life.

Sheltech Valour is a framed Structure as per Bangladesh National Building Code and all the protocols of RAJUK.

In this handover Ceremony Shaikh Shaiyan Ahmed, Associate Director of Sheltech Group, Md. Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, CEO, of Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd, Head of Operations Shahjahan was present along with other senior officials of Sheltech, Landowner and flat buyers.



















