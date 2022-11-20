Video
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:46 AM
Samsung launches Galaxy Goal Challenge amid FIFA World Cup

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Celebrating the exuberance of the football World Cup, Samsung has just launched its unique fan contest "Galaxy Goal Challenge"! The rule is simple - score as many goals as you can and win exciting prizes at the end of every week.
Although to score goals with Samsung's Galaxy Goal Challenge, one doesn't have to make the nets bulge. Players are required to log on to a microsite with their Facebook account.
Rules, Leaderboards and Reward List will be available on the homepage after logging in. Upon tapping "Play", players will have to press and hold a football on the screen to trace a circle using their phone camera. The objective is to draw a perfect "Gol", and points will hence be accumulated based on the best drawn circle by each player. Players must also aim for drawing the best circle within the quickest possible time and keeping the number of attempts minimum for better chances at winning.
Each user will get to score 10 goals every day. One can also take advantage of the Share Points feature and share own points with friends to earn 20 bonus points. Based on total points accumulated over the week, 5 lucky winners will receive Samsung Galaxy smartphones and devices every week. At the end of the campaign, 3 top winners will receive mega prize combos.
"The grand sports season is here, and we want to make it memorable for Samsung's beloved fans and followers", said Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics, Bangladesh. "While there's excitement on the pitch, fans sitting in their living rooms can now also get to enjoy the thrills and spills with our Galaxy Goal Challenge".
The competition will run till 17th December 2022. Participants will need an Android Smartphone (Android 7+) to take part.  To take part in the challenge, fans can log onto samsunggol.com.


