Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:45 AM
November Rain mesmerized thousands of youth

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

The youth-favorite brand realme has always prioritized the preferences of the youth. In continuation to that, realme has extended its support to organize the concert 'November Rain' at ICCB (International Convention City Bashundhara) in the capital.
The concert witnessed a massive crowd of over 15,000 youth. During the show, along with enjoying the musical arrangement, there was a huge gathering of youngsters at the realme pavilion. Apart from experiencing the newly launched realme C33, the participants also won great lucrative gifts.
In an effort to unleash the creativity of youth, realme has already launched the 'realme Hustle' platform. Through this platform, realme has soured the country for promising young rappers and allowed them to showcase their talent. As a part of this, realme allowed young people to enjoy music and the experience of their smart devices at 'November Rain.'
Besides music, new movies are often the center of focus for the youth. And in the case of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, then there's no doubt about the thrill it stirred among youth. To this end, realme jointly launched a campaign with Star Cineplex on the day of the movie's global premiere. The campaign offers the opportunity to find and win realme C33, along with enjoying the movie - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Besides, during this campaign, there will also be an opportunity to win realme C33 by participating in Star Cineplex's quiz contest. For details, visit: https://cutt.ly/realme_StarCineplex
The newly launched realme C33 smartphone has been designed to meet the need of the youth. Its charming Boundless Sea Design has managed to grab the attention of the youth. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display and an 8.3 mm ultra-slim body with an excellent Boundless Sea Design that makes this phone chic. Besides, the dynamic visual light effect created with micron-level processing and lithography makes this phone stand out in the crowd.
For those who like to take pictures, this phone has a 50-megapixel camera with CHDR algorithm technology, making the pictures more vivid and bright. The phone is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery to ensure an uninterrupted video and content viewing experience, along with an ultra-fast side fingerprint sensor and super-fast UFS 2.2 storage system. For details, visit: https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-c33


