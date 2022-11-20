Video
Sunday, 20 November, 2022
Visa contest winners fly to Qatar to watch FIFA WC

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Visa, the official payment services partner of FIFA, recently announced the winners of its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign, that ran from September 10 to October 31.
Mangal Chandra Halder from Barisal won an all-expenses paid trip to Qatar to watch the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, thanks to Visa, says a press release.
Mangal Chandra Halder, the Mega Prize winner, received passes to an all-expenses-paid trip to Qatar (including flights, stay, match tickets and experiences in Qatar). The winner will get to enjoy the final and third place matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, live at the stadium! 10 more winners were also handed over exclusive shopping vouchers from leading merchants.
The winners were awarded in a ceremony in Dhaka, along with key officials from Visa and participating banks. It was graced by esteemed chief guest M.A. Mannan MP, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Planning, People's Republic of Bangladesh, Guest of Honour Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank and the presence of celebrity football star Jamal Bhuyan, Captain of the Bangladesh National Football team.
On the occasion, Jamal Bhuyan, Captain of the Bangladesh national football team, said, "Football is one of the biggest and most exciting sports in many parts of the world, including Bangladesh. With the FIFA World Cup 2022 around the corner, the thrill of watching our favourite teams battle it out for the Cup brings immense excitement to me, like to all football fans around the nation. It's great to see this initiative by Visa that gives fans the chance to watch the action-packed finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 live at the stadium. I congratulate Mr. Halder on winning this contest and wish he has a fantastic experience at Qatar."     
Soumya Basu, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa said, "Football is an integral part of the country's DNA and we wanted to make this FIFA World Cup experience memorable for our cardholders and bank partners. As a worldwide partner of FIFA since 2007, we are super excited to announce the name of the Visa cardholder who will fly to Qatar to see the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match live at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18th."
The campaign was launched on 10 September and continued till October 31, 2022. Throughout the campaign period, customers could use their Visa cards for domestic and foreign payments and accumulate points. Eleven cardholders with the highest number of points were selected as the winners.
As one of the global sponsors of FIFA, Visa has served as the organization's official payment services partner since 2007. Over the years, Visa and FIFA have taken special initiatives during FIFA events to boost the value of the brand, support client business objectives and offer payment innovations to fans.


