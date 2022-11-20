Video
Sunday, 20 November, 2022
BD, Germany celebrate textile output amid Made in Bangladesh Week

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

'Made in Bangladesh Week' that concluded on Thursday last conferred Sustainability Leadership Award (TSA) to best factory operators for the textile made in the country.
The award was jointly organized and awarded by BGMEA and the Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, which is supporting the German Government in achieving its objectives in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development.
An attentive audience - high-level participation of government functionaries,  factory and brand representatives, associations, academic and international development partners attended the event in the International Convention Center Bashundhara city.
They lauded 18 winning factories who lead the conversation on social and environmental sustainability as well as innovative practices in the textile sector of Bangladesh.
The awards were presented in three categories 'Social Compliance', 'Environmental Excellence' and 'Innovation' which were divided into nine subcategories.
'Social Compliance' winners excel in women empowerment at the workplace, social initiatives in factory neighborhoods and overall social setup. 'Environmental excellence' was achieved by factories that lead in water efficiency, recycling of textile waste materials or overall environmental setup.
In addition, innovative practices were rewarded. The subcategories included innovations for business development, worker welfare and the future. Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad, attended the program as chief guest.
The award recipients are : under "Social Compliance" category Vintage Denim Studio Ltd. was the winner and Echotex Limited the runner-up for the "Most Convincing Factory setup". For "Women Empowerment at the workplace", Ananta Garments Ltd. became the winner and Pacific Jeans Ltd. became runner-up. And for "Best supported social initiative in the Neighborhood of a factory", Epyllion Knitwear Ltd was the winner and Flamingo Fashions ltd was runner-up. Under "Environmental Excellence" category, Envoy Textile Ltd was winner and Zaber & Zubair Fabrics ltd were runner-up for "Environmental Champion". For "Water use reduction over year", Color City ltd was the winner and Universal Jean ltd was runner-up. For "Recycle of textile waste materials", Matin spinning mills ltd & SIMCO Spinning & textile ltd both became winner and Karupannya Rangpur ltd was runner-up. Under "Innovation Excellence" category, Karupannya Rangpur ltd was the winner and J.M. Fabrics Ltd was runner-up for "Best Innovation from the Business Perspective". For "Best innovation for future", Beximco Recover was the winner and Jinnat Fashions Ltd was the runner-up. And Square Fashion ltd was the winner and SQ Celsius ltd was runner-up for "Best innovation for workers welfare".


