Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bashundhara concern, CSE sign partnership deal in Ctg today

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Nov 19: A deal signing Ceremony between Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) and ABG Limited, a sister concern of Bashundhara group will be held at Radison Blu Cahttogram today (Sunday).
Under the deal the company will buy 25 percent shares of CSE as a strategic partner. In view of this decision, ABG Limited will play a proper role in the overall development of CSE and the capital market of the country.
Land Minister Siafuzzaman Chowdhury Javed will attend the function as the Chief Guest while Salman F Rahman MP, CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Education Deputy MinsterMohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, Prof. Shibil Rubayutul Islam, Chairman of BSEC, Ahmd Akbar Sobhan Chairman of Bashundhara group will attend the function. Asif Ibrahim Chairman of CSE will chair the session.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved ABG Limited, a sister concern of the country's leading business conglomerate Bashundhara Group, as a strategic investor of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE). The commission issued a press release in this regard, informing the approval came at a regular BSEC meeting on November 9 last.
Following the approval and application of the Board of Directors of CSE, the commission granted in-principle approval to ABG Limited, subject to certain conditions and compliance with the Securities Act.
Note that Sayem Sobhan Anveer, managing director of Bashundhara Group holds the same position at ABG Limited.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TV sales rise despite high cost of living as FIFA World Cup looms
KOICA celebrates Bangladesh Alumni Night
A 3-day int’l ceramic expo begins in city on Nov 24
SCB Chairman to attend int’l confce in India
Two new RMG factories get green certification
ICMAB, CPA Ireland sign mutual recognition deal
Six win Made in Bangladesh Photography Award
ILO, NASCIB to train up small entrepreneurs, informal workers


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft