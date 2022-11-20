Bashundhara concern, CSE sign partnership deal in Ctg today

CHATTOGRAM Nov 19: A deal signing Ceremony between Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) and ABG Limited, a sister concern of Bashundhara group will be held at Radison Blu Cahttogram today (Sunday).

Under the deal the company will buy 25 percent shares of CSE as a strategic partner. In view of this decision, ABG Limited will play a proper role in the overall development of CSE and the capital market of the country.

Land Minister Siafuzzaman Chowdhury Javed will attend the function as the Chief Guest while Salman F Rahman MP, CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Education Deputy MinsterMohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, Prof. Shibil Rubayutul Islam, Chairman of BSEC, Ahmd Akbar Sobhan Chairman of Bashundhara group will attend the function. Asif Ibrahim Chairman of CSE will chair the session.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved ABG Limited, a sister concern of the country's leading business conglomerate Bashundhara Group, as a strategic investor of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE). The commission issued a press release in this regard, informing the approval came at a regular BSEC meeting on November 9 last.

Following the approval and application of the Board of Directors of CSE, the commission granted in-principle approval to ABG Limited, subject to certain conditions and compliance with the Securities Act.

Note that Sayem Sobhan Anveer, managing director of Bashundhara Group holds the same position at ABG Limited.











