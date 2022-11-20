BD-Lanka JV to invest $11.32m in BEPZA EZ

Video
Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

JF&I Packaging (BD) Ltd, a Sri Lanka-Bangladesh joint venture enterprise, is going to establish a garments accessories manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (EZ)) with an investment of US$ 11.32 million.
An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and JF&I Packaging (BD) Ltd at BEPZA Complex in the city on Thursday, said a press release.
In presence of Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, the Executive Chairman of BEPZA, Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Md. Shamsul Alam, Director of JF&I Packaging (BD) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. This joint venture company will produce different types of paper and packaging items. Around 500 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.
Mentionable, including JF&I Packaging (BD) Ltd., BEPZA approved total 14 enterprises to establish industries in BEPZA EZ, the largest venture of BEPZA. The total proposed investment of these enterprises is $323.95 million.
Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Additional Executive Director (Public Relations) Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.


