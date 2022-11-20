Cost of Golachipa bridge to increase by Tk 316.89cr

The cost of construction of Galachipa bridge on Ramnabad river is going to increase Tk by 316.89 crore to a total of Tk 521.25 crore. Its duration has been also proposed to increase by December 2025.

The cost increased by 125.53 crore in the first place on suggestion of the project evaluation committee (PRC) and then in the second phase proposal has been made again to increase it by another Tk 191.36 crore prompting high planning commission officials to express skepticism on such repeated rise in project cost breaking planning discipline.

The project titled 'Construction of Galachipa bridge over Ramnabad river of Lebukhali-Baufal-Galachipa-Amgachia highway' took almost two years to revise its DPP (development project proposal) and send to the planning commission after the first PEC meeting.

And in the second time when the revised DPP came to the planning commission it came with another cost escalation to a total of Tk 521.25 crore.

The project proposal said if implemented, the Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) of the road will increase at a rate of 8 per cent every year. Construction of the bridge will save almost Tk 38 crore every year in terms of vehicle operation cost and reduction in travel time.

The stakeholders hopes uninterrupted and safe road communication will be established with Barisal divisional headquarters and various upazilas of Patuakhali district on completion of the bridge.

Planning Commission sources said the second Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on December 28 last year. The meeting recommended that it can be presented before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council with recommended changes in its next meeting. The Department of Roads and Highways will implement it by December 2025.

Member of the Physical Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission, Satyajit Karmakar said, the bridge will improve the socio-economic condition of the project area with establishment of uninterrupted and safe road communication with Barisal divisional headquarters and Patuakhali district and related upazilas.

Planning Secretary Mamun-al-Rashid however expressed skepticism at such huge cost escalation saying "such increase in costs is not desired during the construction period. In this case, the lack of foresight of project stakeholders is held accountable.

Any cost increase due to change in construction rate schedule is acceptable. But if it is for any other reason, it should be looked into more deeply, he said.

According to project proposal, Sadar and Baufal, Dasmina, Galachipa, Rangabali, Amtali upazilas of Patuakhali districts are surrounded by rivers. The Lemukhali-Baufal-Galachipa-Amgachia road starts from a place called Pagla on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga-Barisal-Patuakhali highway.

It connects with Patuakhali district through Dasmina, Galachipa in Bauphal upazila. The road is a short route to Patuakhali district headquarters with Baufal, Dasmina upazila. At present ferry service operates on Ramnabad river to maintain communication.

In this context, an initiative has been taken to build a two-lane PC girder bridge with a length of 882.81 meters on Ramnabad channel.











