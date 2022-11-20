Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Cost of Golachipa bridge to increase by Tk 316.89cr

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Mizanur Rahman

The cost of construction of Galachipa bridge on Ramnabad river is going to increase Tk by 316.89 crore to a total of Tk 521.25 crore. Its duration has been also proposed to increase by December 2025.  
The cost increased by 125.53 crore in the first place on suggestion of the project evaluation committee (PRC) and then in the second phase proposal has been made again to increase it by another Tk 191.36 crore prompting high planning commission officials to express skepticism on such repeated rise in project cost breaking planning discipline.  
The project titled 'Construction of Galachipa bridge over Ramnabad river of Lebukhali-Baufal-Galachipa-Amgachia highway' took almost two years to revise its DPP (development project proposal) and send to the planning commission after the first PEC meeting.
And in the second time when the revised DPP came to the planning commission it came with another cost escalation to a total of Tk 521.25 crore.
The project proposal said if implemented, the Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) of the road will increase at a rate of 8 per cent every year. Construction of the bridge will save almost Tk 38 crore every year in terms of vehicle operation cost and reduction in travel time.
The stakeholders hopes uninterrupted and safe road communication will be established with Barisal divisional headquarters and various upazilas of Patuakhali district on completion of the bridge.
Planning Commission sources said the second Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on December 28 last year. The meeting recommended that it can be presented before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council with recommended changes in its next meeting. The Department of Roads and Highways will implement it by December 2025.
Member of the Physical Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission, Satyajit Karmakar said, the bridge will improve the socio-economic condition of the project area with establishment of uninterrupted and safe road communication with Barisal divisional headquarters and Patuakhali district and related upazilas.
Planning Secretary Mamun-al-Rashid however expressed skepticism at such huge cost escalation saying "such increase in costs is not desired during the construction period. In this case, the lack of foresight of project stakeholders is held accountable.   
Any cost increase due to change in construction rate schedule is acceptable. But if it is for any other reason, it should be looked into more deeply, he said.
According to project proposal, Sadar and Baufal, Dasmina, Galachipa, Rangabali, Amtali upazilas of Patuakhali districts are surrounded by rivers. The Lemukhali-Baufal-Galachipa-Amgachia road starts from a place called Pagla on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga-Barisal-Patuakhali highway.
It connects with Patuakhali district through Dasmina, Galachipa in Bauphal upazila. The road is a short route to Patuakhali district headquarters with Baufal, Dasmina upazila. At present ferry service operates on Ramnabad river to maintain communication.
In this context, an initiative has been taken to build a two-lane PC girder bridge with a length of 882.81 meters on Ramnabad channel.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TV sales rise despite high cost of living as FIFA World Cup looms
KOICA celebrates Bangladesh Alumni Night
A 3-day int’l ceramic expo begins in city on Nov 24
SCB Chairman to attend int’l confce in India
Two new RMG factories get green certification
ICMAB, CPA Ireland sign mutual recognition deal
Six win Made in Bangladesh Photography Award
ILO, NASCIB to train up small entrepreneurs, informal workers


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft