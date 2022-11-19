Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Momen requests Bahrain to recruit more workers

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr Momen holds meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdullatiff bin Rashid Al-Zayani in Manama, Bahrain on Friday.
Momen briefed the Bahrain Foreign Minister about socio economic development in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He requested Bahrain Foreign Minister for recruiting more skilled semi skilled workers including IT professionals from Bangladesh.
They discussed mutual exchange of land for construction of Embassy chancery buildings, according to the Foreign Ministry. At the invitation of Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A K Abdul Momen is visiting Bahrain to join the IISS Manama Dialogue that is set to take place on 18-20 November 2022.
Held annually since 2004 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the dialogue is a central element     of the Middle East's security architecture. It enables national leaders, ministers and policymakers from the Middle East, North America, Europe, Africa and Asia to gather together to discuss the most pressing regional security issues and to share policy responses.
However, during the meeting, Foreign Minister thanked his counterpart for the cooperation of the Bahrain government for the Bangladesh community school in Manama. Bahrain Foreign Minister appreciates the Bangladesh government for mutual support for each other's candidates in international forums.
Foreign Minister Dr Momen led the delegation of Bangladesh. Secretary (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Bahrain Md Nazrul Islam and other concerned officials attended the meeting as delegation members.
Foreign Minister of Bahrain thanked Momen for his visit to Bahrain. Momen thanked the Government of Bahrain for hosting a large number of Bangladeshi expatriates living in Bahrain, Foreign Ministry said.
They discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, economy, culture and tourism including easing visas for stranded expatriates due to COVID pandemic, their family members and for visitors. Momen invited Bahrain Foreign Minister to visit Bangladesh. The Minister gladly accepted the invitation to visit Bangladesh in near future, according to the Foreign Ministry.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Momen requests Bahrain to recruit more workers
Abuse of BD female domestic workers endemic in KSA  
BNP's rally in Sylhet today
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units in EZs tomorrow
BD seeks Portugal's investment, expertise in blue economy
20 hurt in AL, BNP, police clash in Sirajganj
Dhaka University students bring out a colourful rally with the national flags
BNP master of vindictive politics: Quader


Latest News
Europe should apologise for next 3000 years: FIFA chief
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
No more suffering for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Belgium lose 2-1 to Egypt in a World Cup warm-up game
Now for his football to do the talking!
Messi skips World Cup training camp as Argentina hit by injuries
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
15 houses burnt in Rangamati
Most Read News
China positive about financial cooperation with Bangladesh: Envoy
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Govt unleashes police to foil BNP’s rallies: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
Teenage boy electrocuted in Lakshmipur
Pinaki Bhattacharya sued under Digital Security Act
53rd DU convocation Saturday
Gopalganj road accident leaves three dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft