Momen requests Bahrain to recruit more workers

Foreign Minister Dr Momen holds meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdullatiff bin Rashid Al-Zayani in Manama, Bahrain on Friday.

Momen briefed the Bahrain Foreign Minister about socio economic development in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He requested Bahrain Foreign Minister for recruiting more skilled semi skilled workers including IT professionals from Bangladesh.

They discussed mutual exchange of land for construction of Embassy chancery buildings, according to the Foreign Ministry. At the invitation of Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A K Abdul Momen is visiting Bahrain to join the IISS Manama Dialogue that is set to take place on 18-20 November 2022.

Held annually since 2004 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the dialogue is a central element of the Middle East's security architecture. It enables national leaders, ministers and policymakers from the Middle East, North America, Europe, Africa and Asia to gather together to discuss the most pressing regional security issues and to share policy responses.

However, during the meeting, Foreign Minister thanked his counterpart for the cooperation of the Bahrain government for the Bangladesh community school in Manama. Bahrain Foreign Minister appreciates the Bangladesh government for mutual support for each other's candidates in international forums.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen led the delegation of Bangladesh. Secretary (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Bahrain Md Nazrul Islam and other concerned officials attended the meeting as delegation members.

Foreign Minister of Bahrain thanked Momen for his visit to Bahrain. Momen thanked the Government of Bahrain for hosting a large number of Bangladeshi expatriates living in Bahrain, Foreign Ministry said.

They discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, economy, culture and tourism including easing visas for stranded expatriates due to COVID pandemic, their family members and for visitors. Momen invited Bahrain Foreign Minister to visit Bangladesh. The Minister gladly accepted the invitation to visit Bangladesh in near future, according to the Foreign Ministry.