Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:34 PM
BNP's rally in Sylhet today

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Masud Al Razi

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists converged on the ground of the Sylhet Govt Aliya Madrasa, were the BNP divisional rally is scheduled to be held today, despite the bus strike enforced throughout the district. People in their thousands gathered at the venue of the rally in advance. The ground and the surrounding areas resounded with full-throated party and anti-government slogans.
Leaders and activists from different places started pouring into the rally ground on Friday suffering
untold obstacles, but joy was noticed on their faces after they made it to the venue. They were heard chanting 'BNP, BNP, Khaleda, Khaleda, Zia, Zia.' The surrounding area literally shook with the slogans.
The main stage of the rally has already been prepared. Hundreds of microphones have also been installed around the venue. The main banner of the rally was put up on Friday evening. And two 'big screens' have been set up to broadcast the rally to activists away from the stage. The main banner of the rally has already been pulled up on the scene.
Meanwhile, Sylhet has come to a standstill due to the three-way transport strike around BNP's divisional mass rally. Due to the two-day transport strike that started in three districts on Friday, paralysed
Sunamganj, Habiganj, and Moulvibazar. Besides, Transport Owners Workers' Association called a morning to evening strike in Sylhet on Saturday, but the entire division has been paralyzed since Friday. Passengers from various districts have suffered greatly due to the three-way strike.
A female passenger who suffered due to the strike said that she went to Sunamganj's new bus stand to go to Sylhet to get medical treatment from Biswambharpur Upazila. In the morning, she came to know that the transport strike has been enforced. Many patients including she is in danger for the strike.
Anisul Haque, the convener of the District Farmers' Party, said, "Why has the strike been called on Friday and Saturday, the two weekly holidays? Transport leaders have followed the instructions of the government and have enforced the strike for the government. But now people are showing 'red card' to the government. The government is doing a ridiculous job nevertheless and many more of our leaders and supporters are on their way to Sylhet."
BNP leader and Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury told the Daily Observer, "There has been a mass tide of people on the rally venue. Because these mass gatherings are being held on demand of the masses. As a result, people from all walks of life are joining. All BNP leaders and workers have worked diligently. Our combined efforts will bear fruit by holding successfully the biggest gathering in the history of Sylhet."
Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon several leaders and workers of the Chhatra League held a demonstration chanting anti-BNP slogans some 200 yards away from the BNP rally venue. However, no untoward incident occurred.
It is to be noted that the BNP chairperson is holding divisional rallies in several divisions for various demands including the release of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, caretaker government, dissolution of parliament, and resignation of the government. Secretary General of BNP Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be chief guest at the public meeting.


