20 hurt in AL, BNP, police clash in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 18: At least 20 people were injured as supporters of Awami League and BNP locked in clashes at Kamarkhand upazila in Sirajganj district on Friday.

Sirajganj district BNP general secretary Saidur Rahman Bacchu said they arranged a programme at the party's Kamarkhand upazila office in connection with the divisional

rally scheduled to be held in Rajshahi on December 3.

He said, "BNP central leader Syeda Asifa Ashrafi Papia and district unit leaders were present in the meeting. Leaders and workers of AL attacked us when we reached in front of Jamtoil Railway Station at the end of the programme. Police opened fire on us when we tried to resist the attack." At least 10 leaders and workers of BNP were injured in the attack, said Bacchu.

Denying BNP's allegations, Kamarkhand AL general secretary Anwar Hossain Sheikh said, "Allegations of BNP are false. Two of their party factions engaged in a clash, and later, they attacked AL leaders and workers, leaving 6 to 7 of our workers injured." BNP men also vandalized few motorcycles of AL leaders and workers, he added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Adnan Mostafiz said supporters of BNP started vandalizing shops and motorcycles in the station after ending their programme. "Equipped with bamboo poles they (BNP men) attacked police when they tried to bring the situation under control, leaving six police members injured." The situation is under control now, he added.











