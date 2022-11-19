Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP master of vindictive politics: Quader

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Claiming that Awami League does not believe in the politics of revenge, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP is the master of vindictive politics and Ziaur Rahman had started the politics of revenge in the country.
He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the First National Conference of Bangabandhu Sainik League at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KBI) Auditorium in the capital.
Obaidul Quader said there will be no benefit by issuing threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she never fears the showdown of BNP.
"To intimidate Sheikh Hasina will yield no result...although BNP leaders are in defensive mood in words, an aggressive showdown remains in their hearts," Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister added.
Asking the BNP leaders why the BNP is defensive now ahead of December 10 programme,     he said it seems as if they (BNP leaders) have come to power, Hawa Bhaban is back and victory procession will be brought on city streets.
The AL general secretary said the BNP leaders also threatened in the past that they would oust the government through movement.
Claiming that the BNP is the master of the politics of revenge, he said Ziaur Rahman had started the politics of revenge in the country.
Quader said the development and achievements carried out under the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government across the country have intensified the internal burning of the BNP leaders.
The BNP leaders do not find any development of the government as they see darkness of night during the daytime, he said.
Bangladesh will never go towards uncertainty, Quader said, adding that it seems that the BNP is moving towards uncertainty.
AL publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and newly elected president of Bangabandhu Sainik League Harunur Rasid, among others, spoke at the conference with Sainik League convener Shirin Ahmed in the chair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Momen requests Bahrain to recruit more workers
Abuse of BD female domestic workers endemic in KSA  
BNP's rally in Sylhet today
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units in EZs tomorrow
BD seeks Portugal's investment, expertise in blue economy
20 hurt in AL, BNP, police clash in Sirajganj
Dhaka University students bring out a colourful rally with the national flags
BNP master of vindictive politics: Quader


Latest News
Europe should apologise for next 3000 years: FIFA chief
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
No more suffering for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Belgium lose 2-1 to Egypt in a World Cup warm-up game
Now for his football to do the talking!
Messi skips World Cup training camp as Argentina hit by injuries
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
15 houses burnt in Rangamati
Most Read News
China positive about financial cooperation with Bangladesh: Envoy
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Govt unleashes police to foil BNP’s rallies: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
Teenage boy electrocuted in Lakshmipur
Pinaki Bhattacharya sued under Digital Security Act
53rd DU convocation Saturday
Gopalganj road accident leaves three dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft