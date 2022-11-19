Video
Govt broke backbone of farmers : Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday, "Awami League government has broken the backbone of farmers in a planned manner to make some opportunist groups beneficiaries."
Speaking at the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal rally in front of the BNP Nayapaltan pary office he said, "Farmers are not getting fair price of their crops. On the other hand under the shelter of government some opportunist groups making illegal profit by selling agricultural products."
"This opportunist group not only deprive farmers form fair price of crops but also making the common people hostage and cutting their pockets by increasing daily commodities in kitchen markets," he also added.  
Fakhrul said, "This fascist government does not formulate any policy for the farmers. They increase fuel, fertiliser, electricity and seed prices without considering the increasing of irrigation cost. The government is not elected by the people's vote that's      why they are not caring about the people's welfare."
To get rid of this situation he urged the farmers to protest from their respective areas and strengthen protest programmes of the BNP.
Mentioning the famine of the 1974 he said, "Then Awami League government blamed farmers for the starvation."
Calling upon the government to resign, Fakhrul said, "I am telling you to resign immediately and dissolve the parliament. Make arrangement for free and fair elections so that people can exercise their voting rights and elect their government. There is still time to take your safe exit."
Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal held rally demanding the reduction of prices of agricultural instruments including fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, as well as the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Before the Friday prayers, the leaders and workers of the Krishal Dal started coming to the rally place with processions. A temporary stage was set up for the rally in front of the BNP central office in Nayapaltan. At 3 o'clock, the rally started officially
From Nightingale Junction of Kakrail to Paltan Model Police Station, the leaders and activists of the Krishak Dal took position on the southern side of Nayapaltan area.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Secretary General of BNP, addressed the chief guest at the farmers' rally initiated by the farmers' party. The rally presided over by Hasan Jafri Tuhin, President of the Krishak Dal.







