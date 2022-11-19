AL Advisory Council meet today

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council meeting will be held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence, Ganabhaban, today at 10:00am.

This information was informed in a press release signed by her Office Secretary Biplab Barua on Friday.

It was said in the press release that Awami League's advisory council meeting will be presided over by party President Sheikh Hasina.

General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested the members of Awami League's Advisory Council to attend the meeting following proper health protection rules.











