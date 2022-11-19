Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL Advisory Council meet today

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council meeting will be held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence, Ganabhaban, today at 10:00am.
This information was informed in a press release signed by her Office Secretary Biplab Barua on Friday.
It was said in the press release that Awami League's advisory council meeting will be presided over by party President Sheikh Hasina.
General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested the members of Awami League's Advisory Council to attend the meeting following proper health protection rules.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Momen requests Bahrain to recruit more workers
Abuse of BD female domestic workers endemic in KSA  
BNP's rally in Sylhet today
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units in EZs tomorrow
BD seeks Portugal's investment, expertise in blue economy
20 hurt in AL, BNP, police clash in Sirajganj
Dhaka University students bring out a colourful rally with the national flags
BNP master of vindictive politics: Quader


Latest News
Europe should apologise for next 3000 years: FIFA chief
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
No more suffering for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Belgium lose 2-1 to Egypt in a World Cup warm-up game
Now for his football to do the talking!
Messi skips World Cup training camp as Argentina hit by injuries
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
15 houses burnt in Rangamati
Most Read News
China positive about financial cooperation with Bangladesh: Envoy
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Govt unleashes police to foil BNP’s rallies: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
Teenage boy electrocuted in Lakshmipur
Pinaki Bhattacharya sued under Digital Security Act
53rd DU convocation Saturday
Gopalganj road accident leaves three dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft