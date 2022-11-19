$4T needs to be invested per year in renewable energy until 2030: COP27

The COP27 UN Climate Change Conference highlights that about $4 trillion a year needs to be invested in renewable energy until 2030 - including investments in technology and infrastructure to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Currently, only 29 per cent of global electricity generation comes from renewable, but given electricity generation accounts for 23 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, we have to move further and faster to increase our global renewable power capacity by 2030.

Furthermore, a global transformation to a low-carbon economy is expected to require investments of at least USD 4-6 trillion a year. Delivering such funding will require a transformation of the financial system and its structures and processes, engaging governments, central banks, commercial banks, institutional investors and other financial actors, it assessed.

Meanwhile, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) have underscored the urgency for action.

The UNEP said there is currently no credible pathway in place to limit global warming to 1.5 C, the threshold past which the world may tip into climate catastrophe, unless there is "an urgent system-wide transformation".

Stressing the importance of enhancing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix at all level as part of diversifying energy mixes and systems, and encourages the continued efforts to accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power and phase out and rationalize inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, in line with national circumstances and recognizing the need for support towards just transitions

They observed that reform of the World Bank, which many countries perceive as having failed to help with the climate crisis, has been a major talking point.

"The bank is separate from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), so there is no mandate under these negotiations to require it to reform itself, but countries can send a strong signal that reform is needed, and suggest how that should happen," it said.

Technical and financial support is needed to ensure deployment and transfer of key technologies and infrastructure. Cheap electricity from renewable sources could provide 65 per cent of the world's total electricity supply by 2030. It could decarbonise 90 per cent of the power sector by 2050, massively cutting carbon emissions and helping to mitigate the climate crisis, it observed.









