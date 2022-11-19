PM to virtually see completion of civil works

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: Civil works of two-tube Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River will be completed on November 26, Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to virtually see the completion from her official residence Ganabhavan in the capital, he said.

Electrical, mechanical and other remaining works are expected to be completed by January, he said.

He said that over 93 per cent works of the tunnel had been completed.

The deadline of completing the project has been extended by one more year more until December 2023 and the cost of the project has been increased to Tk 10,543 crore from Tk 8,446 crore.

The cost has been increased twice, said officials.

China Communication Construction Company Limited has been appointed as the collector of tolls and contractor the maintenance of the tunnel.

On November 16, the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchases (CCGP) at a meeting chaired by Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal approved the appoint of the Chinese firm on a contract for Tk 983.82 crore.

The two tubes, each 35 feet wide and 16 feet high, comprised of four lanes.

The 3.5 km long four-lane tunnel, the country's first under a river, links the port city with southern regions of Chattogram with 4.89 km of approach road.

The tunnel would make Chattogram 'One City Two Towns' and reduce the distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar by road.

It is also expected to make traffic movement on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway easier as well as traffic movement between the port city and the other parts of Chattogram division.

The Bridges Division and China Communication Construction Company Limited and Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong jointly studied technical and economic feasibility of the tunnel.

According to the study 63 lakh vehicles would be able to pass through the tunnel in the first year and ultimately it would be good for 1.39 crore vehicles, 50 percent of them freight trafffic.

Jointly funded by Bangladesh and China, the cost of the project was initially Tk 9,880 crore, and the cost has escalated to Tk 10,543 crore, due to delays in implementation.

In December 2017, implementation began, two years after the project was approved.











