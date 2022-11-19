82 gold bars seized in Jashore

JASHORE, Nov 18: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 82 gold bars, weighing 9.558 kg, from Panchbhulat border area in Sharsha upazila here.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a raid in the Panchbhulat border area on Thursday night, but sensing the presence of BGB personnel, Mehedi Hasan, son of Abdul Karim of Putkhali village under Benapole Port Thana, fled away from the spot leaving behind the gold bars on a motorcycle, said Commanding officer of BGB 21 Battalion Lt Col Tanveer Rahman.

Later, 82 pieces of gold bars were recovered from the motorcycle. A case was filed in this connection. -BSS