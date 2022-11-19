Video
Prof Dr Mahfuzul Islam made VC of BDU

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Prof Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University- BDU in Gazipur.
The Chancellor of universities President Md Abdul Hamid appointed him conditionally for four years.
The Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education issued a notification in this regard last Wednesday.
The terms of appointment of the Vice-Chancellor states that his term of appointment as Vice-Chancellor will be for four years from the date of joining. However, he will return to the original post on completion of the regular service age and complete the remainder of that period after completing the retirement formalities.
The Vice-Chancellor will be entitled to a salary equivalent to his current post. However, he will enjoy other benefits pertaining to the post as per rules.
As the Chief Executive Officer of the University, he will stay in the University campus full-time. The President and Chancellor can cancel this appointment at any time if they feel it necessary.


