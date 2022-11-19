Ex-ACC director Basir gets bail in bribery case

The High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Khandakar Enamul Basir in a bribery case for which he was sentenced to eight years in jail by a trial court.

After hearing on a bail petition, the single member bench of HC comprised of Justice Rois Uddin came up with the order.

Advocate Faruk Alamgir Chowdhury stood for Basir while advocate Khurshid Alam represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Advocate Faruk Alamgir Chowdhury, counsel for Basir, told media that there is no legal bar for his client to release from jail following the High Court order.

Earlier, on August 23, another bench of the HC a day after granting bail revoked the bail order of suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a bribery case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order.











